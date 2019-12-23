NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Hatalmas hajrában nyert a Napoli

Utolsó pillanatokban szerzett győztes gólt Gennaro Gattuso együttese.

2019-12-23 06:58:19
Szerkesztő: MTI, Nagy Gyula

A Napoli hátrányból felállva, a 94. percben szerzett góllal nyert 2-1-re a Sassuolo vendégeként vasárnap este az olasz labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának zárómérkőzésén.

Az év utolsó Serie A-meccsén a nápolyiak győztes találatát Elif Elmas szerezte, ezzel együttese nyolc bajnoki mérkőzésen át tartó nyeretlenségi sorozatát zárta le.

Sassuolo 1-2 Napoli | Injury Time OG Give Napoli The Win! | Serie A TIM

Napoli won against Sassuolo thanks to an OG. First win for Gattuso on the Azzurri bench | Serie A This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.


Borítókép: Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

 

 

