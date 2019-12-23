A Napoli hátrányból felállva, a 94. percben szerzett góllal nyert 2-1-re a Sassuolo vendégeként vasárnap este az olasz labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának zárómérkőzésén.

Az év utolsó Serie A-meccsén a nápolyiak győztes találatát Elif Elmas szerezte, ezzel együttese nyolc bajnoki mérkőzésen át tartó nyeretlenségi sorozatát zárta le.



