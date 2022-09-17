Vitathatatlanul a legpechesebb játékosok közé sorolható Marco Reus.

A német válogatott támadó a szombati Schalke elleni derbin sérült meg, hordágyon kellett levinni a pályáról.

2012: Injured in the last warm-up match, missed the EUROs

2014: Injured, missed the World Cup

2016: Injured in the last warm-up match, missed the EUROs

2018: Present

2021: Missed the EUROs

2022: Injured 2 months before the World Cup



Marco Reus pic.twitter.com/t0X9vP9qeW