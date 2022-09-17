NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Német foci

Marco Reus sérülés miatt kihagyhatja a VB-t – ismét

A német játékos a Schalke ellen sérült meg és amennyiben nem épül fel a világbajnokságig, ez lesz az ötödik kihagyott nemzetközi tornája.

2022-09-17 20:44:00
Szerkesztő: Bács András

 Vitathatatlanul a legpechesebb játékosok közé sorolható Marco Reus.

A német válogatott támadó a szombati Schalke elleni derbin sérült meg, hordágyon kellett levinni a pályáról.

Habár 2021 óta nem kapott válogatott meghívót, az idei szezonban remekül kezdett, így esélyes lehetne bekerülni Hansi Flick Katarba utazó keretébe.

33 évesen valószínűleg az idei vb lenne Reus utolsó esélye, hogy egy ekkora tornán képviselje nemzetét.

Fotó: Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

