Marco Reus sérülés miatt kihagyhatja a VB-t – ismét
Vitathatatlanul a legpechesebb játékosok közé sorolható Marco Reus.
A német válogatott támadó a szombati Schalke elleni derbin sérült meg, hordágyon kellett levinni a pályáról.
2012: Injured in the last warm-up match, missed the EUROs— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) September 17, 2022
2014: Injured, missed the World Cup
2016: Injured in the last warm-up match, missed the EUROs
2018: Present
2021: Missed the EUROs
2022: Injured 2 months before the World Cup
Marco Reus pic.twitter.com/t0X9vP9qeW
Habár 2021 óta nem kapott válogatott meghívót, az idei szezonban remekül kezdett, így esélyes lehetne bekerülni Hansi Flick Katarba utazó keretébe.
33 évesen valószínűleg az idei vb lenne Reus utolsó esélye, hogy egy ekkora tornán képviselje nemzetét.
Marco Reus was carried off the pitch after suffering what looks like an ankle injury in the 28th minute. pic.twitter.com/Sc78XdqIaG— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 17, 2022
Fotó: Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images
