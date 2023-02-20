NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Bajnokok Ligája

Luka Modric: „Nagyon meglepett a Liverpool!”

A horvát nem számított arra, hogy így alakul az angolok szezonja.

2023-02-20 13:44:00
Szerkesztő: Bács András

 Luka Modric elismerte, hogy arra számított, a Liverpool az idei szezonban ugyanúgy a bajnoki címért fog versenyezni, mint eddig.

A Jürgen Klopp vezette csapat csupán a nyolcadik a Premier League-ben, ami bőven a várakozáson aluli teljesítmény. Modric szerint azonban hiba lenne lebecsülni őket.

„Nagyon meglepett a Liverpool szezonja. Nem gondoltam, hogy így lemaradnak a listavezetőtől.”

„Ugyanakkor ugyanez ránk is igaz. A nézed a Liverpoolt, tudod, hogy bármikor feltámadhatnak és elkezdhetik hozni a meccseiket. Bízunk benne, hogy ez nem ellenünk történik majd meg.”

Fotó: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

A rovat legfrissebb hírei
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Bajnokok Ligája
„Ha a PSG nem nyeri meg a Bajnokok Ligáját, a tulajdonosi kör elgondolkodhat azon, hogy maradjon-e a klubnál”
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Bajnokok Ligája
Neymar játéka szégyen volt a Bayern München ellen
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Bajnokok Ligája
Kiderült: Ezt mondta Neymar Pavardnak a kiállítása után!
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Bajnokok Ligája
Adeyemi góljával otthon került előnybe a Dortmund
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Bajnokok Ligája
„Ha a PSG nem nyeri meg a Bajnokok Ligáját, a tulajdonosi kör elgondolkodhat azon, hogy maradjon-e a klubnál”
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Bajnokok Ligája
Brahim Diaz: a Milan szurkolói megvilágították a San Sirót

Videók