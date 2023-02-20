Luka Modric elismerte, hogy arra számított, a Liverpool az idei szezonban ugyanúgy a bajnoki címért fog versenyezni, mint eddig.



A Jürgen Klopp vezette csapat csupán a nyolcadik a Premier League-ben, ami bőven a várakozáson aluli teljesítmény. Modric szerint azonban hiba lenne lebecsülni őket.

„Nagyon meglepett a Liverpool szezonja. Nem gondoltam, hogy így lemaradnak a listavezetőtől.”



„Ugyanakkor ugyanez ránk is igaz. A nézed a Liverpoolt, tudod, hogy bármikor feltámadhatnak és elkezdhetik hozni a meccseiket. Bízunk benne, hogy ez nem ellenünk történik majd meg.”

