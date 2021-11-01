Kihasználta 40 perces emberelőnyét a West Ham
A West Ham United 4-1-re nyert az Aston Villa otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság tizedik fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
A hazaiak Ezri Konsa kiállítása miatt az ötvenedik perctől emberhátrányban futballoztak, és sorozatban negyedszer veszítettek.
Premier League, 10. forduló:
Aston Villa-West Ham United 1-4 (1-2)
korábban:
Norwich City-Leeds United 1-2 (0-0)
szombaton játszották:
Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester United 0-3 (0-1)
Newcastle United-Chelsea 0-3 (0-0)
Manchester City-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-1)
Liverpool FC-Brighton 2-2 (2-1)
Burnley-Brentford 3-1 (3-0)
Watford-Southampton 0-1 (0-1)
Leicester City-Arsenal 0-2 (0-2)
hétfőn játsszák:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Everton 21.00
A tabella:
1. Chelsea 10 26- 3 25 pont
2. Liverpool FC 10 29- 8 22
3. Manchester City 10 20- 6 20
4. West Ham United 10 20-11 20
5. Manchester United 10 19-15 17
6. Arsenal 10 12-13 17
7. Brighton 10 11-11 16
8. Tottenham Hotspur 10 9-16 15
9. Everton 9 15-14 14
10. Leicester City 10 15-17 14
11. Wolverhampton 9 9- 9 13
12. Brentford 10 12-12 12
13. Crystal Palace 10 13-14 12
14. Southampton 10 9-12 11
15. Aston Villa 10 14-19 10
16. Watford 10 12-18 10
17. Leeds 10 10-17 10
18. Burnley 10 10-16 7
19. Newcastle United 10 11-23 4
20. Norwich City 10 3-25 2
