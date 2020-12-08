Idegenben gyűjtött három pontot a Southampton
A Southampton 2-1-re nyert a Brighton vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 11. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
Premier League, 11. forduló:
Brighton-Southampton 1-2 (1-1)
vasárnap játszották:
FC Liverpool-Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal 2-0 (2-0)
Sheffield United-Leicester City 1-2 (1-1)
West Bromwich Albion-Crystal Palace 1-5 (1-1)
szombaton játszották:
Chelsea-Leeds United 3-1 (1-1)
West Ham United-Manchester United 1-3 (1-0)
Manchester City-Fulham 2-0 (2-0)
Burnley-Everton 1-1 (1-1)
A tabella:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 11 23- 9 24 pont
2. Liverpool 11 26-17 24
3. Chelsea 11 25-11 22
4. Leicester City 11 21-15 21
5. Southampton 11 21-17 20
6. Manchester United 10 19-17 19
7. Manchester City 10 17-11 18
8. West Ham 11 18-14 17
9. Everton 11 20-18 17
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 11-15 17
11. Crystal Palace 11 17-16 16
12. Aston Villa 9 20-13 15
13. Newcastle United 10 12-15 14
14. Leeds United 11 16-20 14
15. Arsenal 11 10-14 13
16. Brighton 11 15-18 10
17. Fulham 11 11-21 7
18. Burnley 10 5-18 6
19. West Bromwich 11 8-23 6
20. Sheffield United 11 5-18 1
