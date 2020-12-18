A Manchester United begyűjtötte a három pontot csütörtök este a Sheffield United vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójában, ezzel a hatodik helyen áll a tabellán.

A hazaiak gyorsan vezetést szereztek, de az MU még az első félidőben fordított, majd a másodikban a duplázó Marcus Rashford jóvoltából növelte előnyét. A végeredmény az ugyancsak két gólt szerző David McGoldrick révén a hajrában alakult ki.





Enjoy the best of the action from an eventful game as the Reds came from behind once again to pick up all three points with a 3-2 win at Sheffield UnitedSubs...