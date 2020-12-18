Fordított és nyert a Manchester United
A Manchester United begyűjtötte a három pontot csütörtök este a Sheffield United vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójában, ezzel a hatodik helyen áll a tabellán.
A hazaiak gyorsan vezetést szereztek, de az MU még az első félidőben fordított, majd a másodikban a duplázó Marcus Rashford jóvoltából növelte előnyét. A végeredmény az ugyancsak két gólt szerző David McGoldrick révén a hajrában alakult ki.
Highlights | Rashford & Martial seal tenth straight PL away win | Sheff Utd 2-3 Manchester United
Enjoy the best of the action from an eventful game as the Reds came from behind once again to pick up all three points with a 3-2 win at Sheffield UnitedSubs...
A sereghajtó, nyeretlen Sheffield United csupán egy pontot szerzett 13 forduló alatt. Ilyen gyengén még egyetlen csapat sem kezdett az angol élvonalban.
Premier League, 13. forduló:
Sheffield United-Manchester United 2-3 (1-2)
Aston Villa-Burnley 0-0
szerdán játszották:
Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (1-1)
Fulham-Brighton 0-0
West Ham United-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-1)
Arsenal-Southampton 1-1 (0-1)
Leeds United-Newcastle United 5-2 (1-1)
Leicester City-Everton 0-2 (0-1)
kedden játszották:
Manchester City-West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Chelsea 2-1 (0-0)
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 13 29-19 28 pont
2. Tottenham Hotspur 13 25-12 25
3. Southampton 13 25-18 24
4. Leicester City 13 24-17 24
5. Everton 13 23-18 23
6. Manchester United 12 22-19 23
7. Chelsea 13 26-14 22
8. West Ham United 13 21-16 21
9. Manchester City 12 18-12 20
10. Wolverhampton 13 13-17 20
11. Aston Villa 11 21-13 19
12. Crystal Palace 13 19-18 18
13. Leeds United 13 22-24 17
14. Newcastle United 12 16-21 17
15. Arsenal 13 11-16 14
16. Brighton & Hove 13 15-21 11
17. Burnley 12 6-18 10
18. Fulham 13 12-22 9
19. West Bromwich Albion 13 10-26 7
20. Sheffield United 13 7-24 1
Borítókép: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
Címkék: manchester-united, sheffield-united, foci, angol-foci, premier-league