A címvédő FC Liverpool egygólos hátrányból fordítva győzte le hazai pályán 2-1-re a Sheffield United együttesét az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hatodik fordulójának szombat késő esti mérkőzésén.

A vendégek a 13. percben büntetőből jutottak előnyhöz, Roberto Firmino azonban még a szünet előtt egyenlített.



A második félidőben két gólt is szerzett a Liverpool, de ebből csak egyet adtak meg: a 63. percben videóbírós ellenőrzés után les miatt érvénytelenítették Mohamed Szalah találatát, egy perccel később viszont Diogo Jota volt eredményes, így a címvédő otthon tartotta a három pontot.

