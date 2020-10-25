A 64. percben fordított az angol címvédő
A címvédő FC Liverpool egygólos hátrányból fordítva győzte le hazai pályán 2-1-re a Sheffield United együttesét az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hatodik fordulójának szombat késő esti mérkőzésén.
A vendégek a 13. percben büntetőből jutottak előnyhöz, Roberto Firmino azonban még a szünet előtt egyenlített.
A második félidőben két gólt is szerzett a Liverpool, de ebből csak egyet adtak meg: a 63. percben videóbírós ellenőrzés után les miatt érvénytelenítették Mohamed Szalah találatát, egy perccel később viszont Diogo Jota volt eredményes, így a címvédő otthon tartotta a három pontot.
Highlights: Liverpool 2-1 Sheff Utd | Firmino and Jota seal comeback at Anfield
Watch key highlights of Liverpool's Premier League victory over Sheffield United, where goals from Roberto Firmino & Diogo Jota cancelled out Sander Berge's ...
Premier League, 6. forduló:
Liverpool-Sheffield United 2-1 (1-1)
Manchester United-Chelsea 0-0
Fulham-Crystal Palace 1-2 (0-1)
West Ham United-Manchester City 1-1 (1-0)
pénteken játszották:
Aston Villa-Leeds United 0-3 (0-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Southampton-Everton 15.00
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 17.30
Arsenal-Leicester City 20.15
hétfőn játsszák:
Brighton-West Bromwich Albion 18.30
Burnley-Tottenham Hotspur 21.00
A tabella:
1. Everton 5 14- 7 13 pont
2. Liverpool 6 15-14 13
3. Aston Villa 5 12- 5 12
4. Leeds United 6 12- 9 10
5. Crystal Palace 6 8- 9 10
6. Chelsea 6 13- 9 9
7. Leicester City 5 12- 8 9
8. Arsenal 5 8- 6 9
9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 5- 7 9
10. Tottenham Hotspur 5 15- 8 8
11. West Ham 6 12- 8 8
12. Manchester City 5 8- 8 8
13. Southampton 5 8- 9 7
14. Newcastle United 5 7- 9 7
15. Manchester United 5 9-12 7
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 5 9-11 4
17. West Bromwich 5 5-13 2
18. Burnley 4 3- 8 1
19. Sheffield United 6 3- 9 1
20. Fulham 6 5-14 1
Borítókép: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Címkék: liverpool-fc, sheffield-united, foci, angol-foci, premier-league