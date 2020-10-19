Az Aston Villa a 91. percben szerzett góllal nyert a Leicester City vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság ötödik fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.

A mérkőzés egyetlen, mindent eldöntő gólját Ross Barkley lőtte.

A late strike by Ross Barley secured Aston Villa all three points in their 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City.