91. percben lőtt góllal nyert az Aston Villa
Az Aston Villa a 91. percben szerzett góllal nyert a Leicester City vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság ötödik fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
A mérkőzés egyetlen, mindent eldöntő gólját Ross Barkley lőtte.
Late Defeat For Foxes On Filbert Way | Leicester City 0 Aston Villa 1 | 2020/21
A late strike by Ross Barley secured Aston Villa all three points in their 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester City.
Premier League, 5. forduló:
Leicester City-Aston Villa 0-1 (0-0)
korábban:
Sheffield United-Fulham 1-1 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Brighton 1-1 (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-West Ham United 3-3 (3-0)
szombaton játszották:
Newcastle United-Manchester United 1-4 (1-1)
Manchester City-Arsenal 1-0 (1-0)
Chelsea-Southampton 3-3 (2-1)
hétfőn játsszák:
West Bromwich Albion-Burnley 18.30
Leeds United-Wolverhampton Wanderers 21.00
Az állás:
1. Everton 5 14- 7 13 pont
2. Aston Villa 4 12- 2 12
3. FC Liverpool 5 13-13 10
4. Leicester City 5 12- 8 9
5. Arsenal 5 8- 6 9
6. Tottenham Hotspur 5 15- 8 8
7. Chelsea 5 13- 9 8
8. West Ham United 5 11- 7 7
9. Leeds United 4 9- 8 7
10. Manchester City 4 7- 7 7
11. Southampton 5 8- 9 7
12. Newcastle United 5 7- 9 7
13. Crystal Palace 5 6- 8 7
14. Manchester United 4 9-12 6
15. Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 4- 7 6
16. Brighton 5 9-11 4
17. Sheffield United 5 2- 7 1
18. West Bromwich Albion 4 5-13 1
19. Fulham 5 4-12 1
20. Burnley 3 3- 8 0
