Tragédia történt Belgiumban, 18 éves versenyző hunyt el a futamon

A motorsport világa döbbenten áll az eset előtt, a Forma-1 szereplői is részvétüket fejezték ki.

2023-07-01 15:14:27
Szerkesztő: Nyíri Joci

Tragikus eset árnyékolja be július első napját, elhunyt ugyanis Dilano van ‘t Hoff, aki az Alpine által rendezett Formula Regionális Eurpa-bajnokságban versenyzett.

A 18 éves autóversenyző a Spa- Francorchamps-i pályán az esős körülmények között megrendezett második futamon keveredett balesetbe, a szomorú hírt csapata, az MP Motorsport közölte.

Dilano van ’t Hoff a spanyol Forma-4-es széria bajnoka lett 2021-ben, innen érkezett a FRECA-ba, hogy tovább építse karrierjét.

 

A hír futótűzként terjedt el a közösségi médiában, és szinte minden Forma-1-hez köthető nagyobb név, csapat részvétet nyilvánított a holland tehetség kapcsán.

 

 

Öt éven belül ez a második halálos baleset, és ugyanazon a pályaszakaszon történhetett, ahol a francia Anthoine Hubert életét vesztette a Forma2-es futamon 2019-ben.

 

 

A balesetben több másik pilóta is érintett, az ő állapotukról egyelőre nincs hír.

Borítókép: Getty Images  Joe Portlock - Formula 1

