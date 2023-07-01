Tragikus eset árnyékolja be július első napját, elhunyt ugyanis Dilano van ‘t Hoff, aki az Alpine által rendezett Formula Regionális Eurpa-bajnokságban versenyzett.

A 18 éves autóversenyző a Spa- Francorchamps-i pályán az esős körülmények között megrendezett második futamon keveredett balesetbe, a szomorú hírt csapata, az MP Motorsport közölte.

Scuderia Ferrari and the FDA are shocked and saddened at the death of Dilano Van’t Hoff in a #FRECA race @circuitspa. On behalf of Scuderia and the Academy, especially those of its drivers who knew Dilano and raced against him, we offer our sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/IPTKan5Fli — Ferrari Driver Academy (@insideFDA) July 1, 2023

Dilano van ’t Hoff a spanyol Forma-4-es széria bajnoka lett 2021-ben, innen érkezett a FRECA-ba, hogy tovább építse karrierjét.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff following today’s tragic incident at the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 1, 2023

A hír futótűzként terjedt el a közösségi médiában, és szinte minden Forma-1-hez köthető nagyobb név, csapat részvétet nyilvánított a holland tehetség kapcsán.

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps.



Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.



Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”



Stefano Domenicali pic.twitter.com/Kn0gklf9RN — Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023

Öt éven belül ez a második halálos baleset, és ugyanazon a pályaszakaszon történhetett, ahol a francia Anthoine Hubert életét vesztette a Forma2-es futamon 2019-ben.

Our hearts go out to Dilano’s family, friends, and the larger motorsport community. Pausing to reflect on the tragic passing of this young man, far too soon. https://t.co/Aidl8WfP3o — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 1, 2023

A balesetben több másik pilóta is érintett, az ő állapotukról egyelőre nincs hír.

Borítókép: Getty Images Joe Portlock - Formula 1