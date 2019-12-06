Újabb teniszcsillag teszi le az ütőt januárban
A volt világelső Caroline Wozniacki a januári Ausztrál Openen még elindul, utána azonban befejezi profi teniszkarrierjét.
Ezt maga a dán játékos tudatta Instagramján pénteken.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
A 29 esztendős játékos, aki 2018-ban megnyerte a Grand Slam-tornák sorozatát nyitó hagyományos év eleji melbourne-i viadalt, hangsúlyozta: döntésének semmi köze nincs egészségi állapotához, párjával családalapítást terveznek.
Wozniacki jelenleg 37. a női világranglistán.
Borítókép: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
