David Beckham üzent a futball nélkül maradt szurkolóknak
Az egykori Real Madrid labdarúgó is úgy érezte fontos üzennie.
„Az ilyen idők emlékeztetnek minket arra, hogy mik is számítanak igazán fontosnak az életben. Az egészségünk, a szeretteink, és az, hogy segítsünk a rászorulókon. Ebben a jelenlegi helyzetben a sport háttérbe szorul, most a szakemberekre kell hallgatnunk és a helyes dolgot kell tennünk. Maradjatok biztonságban, vigyázzatok magatokra és a családotokra!”
It's times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life. Our health, our loved ones and looking after those that need support in our communities. In these moments, sport takes a back seat. We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families x #LaFamilia
Forrás: Instagram
Borítókép: Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Címkék: david-beckham, mls, inter-miami, koronavírus