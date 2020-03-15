„Az ilyen idők emlékeztetnek minket arra, hogy mik is számítanak igazán fontosnak az életben. Az egészségünk, a szeretteink, és az, hogy segítsünk a rászorulókon. Ebben a jelenlegi helyzetben a sport háttérbe szorul, most a szakemberekre kell hallgatnunk és a helyes dolgot kell tennünk. Maradjatok biztonságban, vigyázzatok magatokra és a családotokra!”

619k Likes, 1,863 Comments - David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Instagram: "It's times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life. Our..."