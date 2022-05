Luis Suárez könnyes búcsút vett az Atlético Madrid szurkolóitól a Sevilla elleni 1-1-es La Liga döntetlen után.

Luis Suárez has played his last minutes at the Wanda Metropolitano



El Pistolero was in tears after being subbed off against Sevilla.



82 games, 34 goals, six assists and one La Liga title.



It's been some ride at Atleti for one of LaLiga's greatest ever strikers.#LLL

