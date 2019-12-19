A Sassuolo öt nyeretlen mérkőzést követően győzött ismét: az olasz labdarúgó-bajnokság 7. fordulójából elhalasztott és szerdán pótolt mérkőzésen 2-0-ra nyert a Brescia vendégeként.

A mérkőzés legjobb pillanatai:

Hamed Junior Traorè and Francesco Caputo scored for the visitors as Sassuolo beat Brescia in their first Serie A encounter. This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.