Megszakadt a Sassuolo rossz sorozata
A Sassuolo öt nyeretlen mérkőzést követően győzött ismét: az olasz labdarúgó-bajnokság 7. fordulójából elhalasztott és szerdán pótolt mérkőzésen 2-0-ra nyert a Brescia vendégeként.
A mérkőzés legjobb pillanatai:
Brescia 0-2 Sassuolo | Traorè and Caputo Both On Target | Serie A
Serie A:
7. forduló:
Brescia-Sassuolo 0-2 (0-1)
korábban:
17. forduló:
Sampdoria-Juventus 1-2 (1-2)
A tabella:
1. Juventus 17 31-17 42 pont
2. Internazionale 16 32-14 39
3. SS Lazio 16 38-16 36
4. AS Roma 16 29-16 32
5. Cagliari 16 32-21 29
6. Atalanta 16 38-25 28
7. Parma 16 23-19 24
8. SSC Napoli 16 25-21 21
9. Torino 16 21-24 21
10. AC Milan 16 16-19 21
11. Sassuolo 16 28-27 19
12. Bologna 16 24-27 19
13. Verona 16 17-20 19
14. Fiorentina 16 20-24 17
15. Lecce 16 20-32 15
16. Sampdoria 17 14-27 15
17. Udinese 16 11-27 15
18. Brescia 16 14-28 13
19. Genoa 16 17-31 11
20. SPAL 16 10-25 9
Borítókép: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Cimkék: foci, labdarúgás, olasz-foci, serie-a, brescia, sassuolo