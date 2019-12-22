Már a negyedik percben hátrányban volt a Spal csapata, mégis sikerült megfordítaniuk a mérkőzést.

A Spal 2-1-re győzött a Torino vendégeként az olasz labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának szombat esti mérkőzésén, sikerével pedig elmozdult a sereghajtó pozícióból.

A ferrarai együttes kilenc nyeretlen találkozó után gyűjtötte be ismét a három pontot a Serie A-ban.

After the hosts scored early in the first half, Andrea Petagna scored with just 10 minutes left to complete the comeback for SPAL. This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.