NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Olasz foci

Elszórakozta előnyét a Torino

A Spal ezzel a sikerrel már nem sereghajtó.

2019-12-22 07:25:30
Szerkesztő: MTI, Nagy Gyula

Már a negyedik percben hátrányban volt a Spal csapata, mégis sikerült megfordítaniuk a mérkőzést.

A Spal 2-1-re győzött a Torino vendégeként az olasz labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának szombat esti mérkőzésén, sikerével pedig elmozdult a sereghajtó pozícióból.

A ferrarai együttes kilenc nyeretlen találkozó után gyűjtötte be ismét a három pontot a Serie A-ban.

Torino 1-2 SPAL | Petagna Seals Victory with Late Goal | Serie A TIM

After the hosts scored early in the first half, Andrea Petagna scored with just 10 minutes left to complete the comeback for SPAL. This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.

Borítókép: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images 

A rovat legfrissebb hírei
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Olasz foci
Vasárnapi Sportműsor: Juventus-Lazio Olasz Szuperkupa-döntő
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Olasz foci
Ismét élen az Inter
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Olasz foci
A gyenge teljesítmény miatt távoznia kellett Montellának
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Olasz foci
Kiütötte az AS Roma a Fiorentinát
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Olasz foci
A tabella első helye a tét
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Olasz foci
Allegri szerint a technológia tönkreteszi az edzőket

Videók