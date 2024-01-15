Mint minden évben, idén is sor kerül a The Best gálára, ami a FIFA díjkiosztója, a tavalyi év legjobbjainak.



21:35 - Hatalmas bombák, rabona, 20 méteres ollózás a jelöltek közt, de a FIFA Puskás díj nyertese: Guilherme Madruga!

Guilherme Madruga, winner of the FIFA Puskas Award! #TheBest pic.twitter.com/pOOEb1m3HW — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 15, 2024

21:18 - A Fair Play díjat a Vinicius vezetésével a rasszizmus ellen küzdő brazil férfi válogatott nyerte.

21:12 - A férfiaknál a 2023-as év kapusa nem más, mint Ederson, aki klubszinten mindent megnyert a City-vel!

21:10 - Az év legjobb női kapusa: Mary Earps

Mary Earps is named #TheBest FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2023!



Click here for more information. https://t.co/JVREyGXBUb pic.twitter.com/SCeRbe5m0j — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 15, 2024

21:00 - A 2023-as év legjobb női 11-e:

20:58 - A női futballt illetően is hirdettek díjakat. A legjobb edzőnek járó elismerést Sarina Wiegmann zsebelte be.

BREAKING: Sarina Wiegman has been named FIFA’s The Best Women’s Coach! pic.twitter.com/krYBEIdpo6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2024

20:55 - És itt a 2023-as szezon ÁLOMCSAPATA, telis-tele Manchester City-futballistákkal. Nem túlzás azt mondani, hogy egyelőre minden róluk szól...

Here’s FIFA Team of the Year 2023. pic.twitter.com/1J4B9DVjZV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

20:50 - Nem meglepő, hogy a legjobb edzőnek járó díjat a Manchester City-vel triplázó spanyol szakember Pep Guardiola kapta meg. Simone Inzaghi és Luciano Spelletti előtt diadalmaskodott.

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola has been named as The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2023. pic.twitter.com/j0ZctPhul2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

Fotó: Getty Images