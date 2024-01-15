NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Futball hírek

The Best: A Botafogo középpályása, Guilherme Madruga nyerte a 2023-as Puskás díjat!

Londonban rendezik a FIFA „The Best” gáláját.

2024-01-15 21:38:46
Szerkesztő: Bács András

 Mint minden évben, idén is sor kerül a The Best gálára, ami a FIFA díjkiosztója, a tavalyi év legjobbjainak.

21:35 - Hatalmas bombák, rabona, 20 méteres ollózás a jelöltek közt, de a FIFA Puskás díj nyertese: Guilherme Madruga!

21:18 - A Fair Play díjat a Vinicius vezetésével a rasszizmus ellen küzdő brazil férfi válogatott nyerte.

21:12 - A férfiaknál a 2023-as év kapusa nem más, mint Ederson, aki klubszinten mindent megnyert a City-vel!

21:10 - Az év legjobb női kapusa: Mary Earps

21:00 - A 2023-as év legjobb női 11-e:

20:58 - A női futballt illetően is hirdettek díjakat. A legjobb edzőnek járó elismerést Sarina Wiegmann zsebelte be.

20:55 - És itt a 2023-as szezon ÁLOMCSAPATA, telis-tele Manchester City-futballistákkal. Nem túlzás azt mondani, hogy egyelőre minden róluk szól...

20:50 - Nem meglepő, hogy a legjobb edzőnek járó díjat a Manchester City-vel triplázó spanyol szakember Pep Guardiola kapta meg. Simone Inzaghi és Luciano Spelletti előtt diadalmaskodott.

Fotó: Getty Images

A rovat legfrissebb hírei
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Futball hírek
Az indok, amiért Messi nem jelenik meg a The Best gálán
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Futball hírek
Vasárnapi bajnoki körkép: Gólzáporos rangadót játszott a United és a Tottenham
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Futball hírek
Változás a minifutball-válogatott élén: „A szövetség kereste a megoldást a pótlására, végül rám esett a választás”
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Futball hírek
Szombati bajnoki körkép: meglepetés Lipcsében, gól nélkül a magyaros meccs
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Futball hírek
Íme a világ tíz legjobb U21-es futballistája
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Futball hírek
Cristiano Ronaldónak már csak négy Aranylabdája van

Videók