The Best: A Botafogo középpályása, Guilherme Madruga nyerte a 2023-as Puskás díjat!
Mint minden évben, idén is sor kerül a The Best gálára, ami a FIFA díjkiosztója, a tavalyi év legjobbjainak.
21:35 - Hatalmas bombák, rabona, 20 méteres ollózás a jelöltek közt, de a FIFA Puskás díj nyertese: Guilherme Madruga!
Guilherme Madruga, winner of the FIFA Puskas Award! #TheBest pic.twitter.com/pOOEb1m3HW— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 15, 2024
21:18 - A Fair Play díjat a Vinicius vezetésével a rasszizmus ellen küzdő brazil férfi válogatott nyerte.
21:12 - A férfiaknál a 2023-as év kapusa nem más, mint Ederson, aki klubszinten mindent megnyert a City-vel!
The Best Men’s Goalkeeper: Ederson pic.twitter.com/DrZgOdE18t— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 15, 2024
21:10 - Az év legjobb női kapusa: Mary Earps
Mary Earps is named #TheBest FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2023!— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 15, 2024
Click here for more information. https://t.co/JVREyGXBUb pic.twitter.com/SCeRbe5m0j
21:00 - A 2023-as év legjobb női 11-e:
This is the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Women's #World11, as chosen by players worldwide.@FIFAWWC | @FIFAcom | #TheBest pic.twitter.com/DYq0F2NAzJ— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) January 15, 2024
20:58 - A női futballt illetően is hirdettek díjakat. A legjobb edzőnek járó elismerést Sarina Wiegmann zsebelte be.
BREAKING: Sarina Wiegman has been named FIFA’s The Best Women’s Coach! pic.twitter.com/krYBEIdpo6— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2024
20:55 - És itt a 2023-as szezon ÁLOMCSAPATA, telis-tele Manchester City-futballistákkal. Nem túlzás azt mondani, hogy egyelőre minden róluk szól...
Here’s FIFA Team of the Year 2023. pic.twitter.com/1J4B9DVjZV— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024
20:50 - Nem meglepő, hogy a legjobb edzőnek járó díjat a Manchester City-vel triplázó spanyol szakember Pep Guardiola kapta meg. Simone Inzaghi és Luciano Spelletti előtt diadalmaskodott.
OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola has been named as The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2023. pic.twitter.com/j0ZctPhul2— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024
Fotó: Getty Images