Pontokat veszített a Manchester City a West Bromwich Albion ellen
A Manchester City vendéglátóként 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a West Bromwich Albionnal az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójának keddi játéknapján.
A tabellán utolsó előtti vendéggárda két vereség után szerzett pontot a Premier League-ben.
Premier League, 13. forduló:
Manchester City-West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (1-1)
korábban:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Chelsea 2-1 (0-0)
szerdán játsszák:
Arsenal-Southampton 19.00
Leeds United-Newcastle United 19.00
Leicester City-Everton 19.00
Fulham-Brighton 21.00
Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur 21.00
West Ham United-Crystal Palace 21.00
csütörtökön játsszák:
Aston Villa-Burnley 19.00
Sheffield United-Manchester United 21.00
A tabella:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 12 24-10 25 pont
2. Liverpool FC 12 27-18 25
3. Leicester City 12 24-15 24
4. Southampton 12 24-17 23
5. Chelsea 13 26-14 22
6. Manchester City 12 18-12 20
7. West Ham United 12 20-15 20
8. Everton 12 21-18 20
9. Manchester United 11 19-17 20
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 13-17 20
11. Aston Villa 10 21-13 18
12. Crystal Palace 12 18-17 17
13. Newcastle United 11 14-16 17
14. Leeds United 12 17-22 14
15. Arsenal 12 10-15 13
16. Brighton 12 15-21 10
17. Burnley 11 6-18 9
18. Fulham 12 12-22 8
19. West Bromwich Albion 13 10-26 7
20. Sheffield United 12 5-21 1
Címkék: labdarúgás, foci, manchester-city, premier-league