NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci

Pontokat veszített a Manchester City a West Bromwich Albion ellen

Guardiola csapata csak a 7. helyen van a tabellán.

2020-12-16 09:40:35
Szerkesztő: MTI, Biró Tamás

A Manchester City vendéglátóként 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a West Bromwich Albionnal az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójának keddi játéknapján.

A tabellán utolsó előtti vendéggárda két vereség után szerzett pontot a Premier League-ben.

Premier League, 13. forduló:
Manchester City-West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (1-1)

korábban:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Chelsea 2-1 (0-0)

szerdán játsszák:
Arsenal-Southampton 19.00
Leeds United-Newcastle United 19.00
Leicester City-Everton 19.00
Fulham-Brighton 21.00
Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur 21.00
West Ham United-Crystal Palace 21.00

csütörtökön játsszák:
Aston Villa-Burnley 19.00
Sheffield United-Manchester United 21.00

A tabella:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 12 24-10 25 pont
2. Liverpool FC 12 27-18 25
3. Leicester City 12 24-15 24
4. Southampton 12 24-17 23
5. Chelsea 13 26-14 22
6. Manchester City 12 18-12 20
7. West Ham United 12 20-15 20
8. Everton 12 21-18 20
9. Manchester United 11 19-17 20
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 13-17 20
11. Aston Villa 10 21-13 18
12. Crystal Palace 12 18-17 17
13. Newcastle United 11 14-16 17
14. Leeds United 12 17-22 14
15. Arsenal 12 10-15 13
16. Brighton 12 15-21 10
17. Burnley 11 6-18 9
18. Fulham 12 12-22 8
19. West Bromwich Albion 13 10-26 7
20. Sheffield United 12 5-21 1

Borítókép: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

A rovat legfrissebb hírei
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Ittasan vezetett, ezért kilenc hónapra eltiltották az angol válogatott labdarúgót
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
"Az Arsenal nem találna jobb edzőt"
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Mino Raiola beszélt Pogba jövőjéről
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Klopp és Mourinho párharca következik
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
„A Manchester Unitednek le kell igazolnia Haalandot vagy Mbappét”
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Mourinho elárulta, hogy szerinte ki a legjobb kapus a bajnokságban

Videók