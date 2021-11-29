Nem tudott nyerni hazai pályán a Chelsea
A Manchester United 1-1-es döntetlent ért el vasárnap az éllovas Chelsea otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójában.
A hazaiak játszottak fölényben, de a szervezetten futballozó MU Jadon Sancho révén vezetéshez jutott az 50. percben. A Chelsea a 69. percben egyenlített Jorginho büntetőjével.
Premier League, 13. forduló:
Chelsea-Manchester United 1-1 (0-0)
korábban:
Manchester City-West Ham United 2-1 (1-0)
Brentford-Everton 1-0 (1-0)
Leicester City-Watford 4-2 (3-1)
Burnley-Tottenham Hotspur - erős havazás miatt elhalasztva
szombaton játszották:
Brighton-Leeds United 0-0
Arsenal-Newcastle United 2-0 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Aston Villa 1-2 (0-1)
Liverpool FC-Southampton 4-0 (3-0)
Norwich City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0
A tabella:
1. Chelsea 13 31- 5 30
2. Manchester City 13 27- 7 29
3. Liverpool 13 39-11 28
4. West Ham United 13 24-16 23
5. Arsenal 13 15-17 23
6. Wolverhamton Wanderers 13 12-12 20
7. Tottenham Hotspur 12 11-17 19
8. Manchester United 13 21-22 18
9. Brighton 13 12-14 18
10. Leicester City 13 20-23 18
11. Crystal Palace 13 19-19 16
12. Brentford 13 17-17 16
13. Aston Villa 13 18-21 16
14. Everton 13 16-20 15
15. Southampton 13 11-18 14
16. Watford 13 18-24 13
17. Leeds United 13 12-20 12
18. Burnley 12 14-20 9
19. Norwich City 13 7-27 9
20. Newcastle United 13 15-29 6
Borítókép: Facebook.com/ Chelsea FC
Címkék: premier-league, labdarúgás, nemzetközi-labdarúgás