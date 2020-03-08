Mourinho együttese ezúttal sem tudott nyerni
A Tottenham 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a Burnley vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 29. fordulójának szombat esti találkozóján.
Premier League, 29. forduló:
Burnley-Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 (1-0)
korábban:
Arsenal-West Ham United 1-0 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Watford 1-0 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Norwich City 1-0 (1-0)
Southampton-Newcastle United 0-1 (0-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Brighton 0-0
FC Liverpool-Bournemouth 2-1 (2-1)
vasárnap:
Chelsea-Everton 15.00
Manchester United-Manchester City 17.30
hétfő:
Leicester City-Aston Villa 21.00
Az állás:
1. Liverpool 29 66-21 82 pont
2. Manchester City 27 68-29 57
3. Leicester City 28 54-28 50
4. Chelsea 28 47-39 45
5. Wolverhampton 29 41-34 43
6. Sheffield United 28 30-25 43
7. Manchester United 28 42-30 42
8. Tottenham Hotspur 29 47-40 41
9. Arsenal 28 40-36 40
10. Burnley 29 34-40 39
11. Crystal Palace 29 26-32 39
12. Everton 28 37-42 37
13. Newcastle United 29 25-41 35
14. Southampton 29 35-52 34
15. Brighton 29 32-40 29
16. West Ham United 29 35-50 27
17. Watford 29 27-44 27
18. Bournemouth 29 29-47 27
19. Aston Villa 27 34-52 25
20. Norwich 29 25-52 21
Boritókép: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Címkék: labdarúgás, angol-foci, premier-league, tottenham-hotspur, burnley, döntetlen