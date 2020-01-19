NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci

Meglepetésre kikapott a Leicester City

A tabellán harmadik helyen álló Leicester 1-0-s vezetés után kapott ki a Burnley otthonában.

2020-01-19 17:12:08
Szerkesztő: MTI, Biró Tamás

A harmadik helyen álló Leicester City 1-0-s előnyről kikapott az előzőleg 14. Burnley otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 23. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.


Premier League, 23. forduló:

Burnley-Leicester City 2-1 (0-1)
később:
FC Liverpool-Manchester United 17.30

szombaton játszották:
Newcastle United-Chelsea 1-0 (0-0)
Manchester City-Crystal Palace 2-2 (0-1)
Arsenal-Sheffield United 1-1 (1-0)
Brighton-Aston Villa 1-1 (1-0)
Norwich City-Bournemouth 1-0 (1-0)
Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 (2-0)
West Ham United-Everton 1-1 (1-1)
Watford-Tottenham Hotspur 0-0

Borítókép: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

A rovat legfrissebb hírei
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Nem távozik a Chelsea középpályása
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Meglepetésre kikapott a Leicester City
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
José Mourinho: Csatárt kell vásárolnunk
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Óriási blama a Chelsea mérkőzésen
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Elmaradt a Manchester City-siker Guardiola születésnapján
NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci
Nagy Ádám nyelvleckét adott az újságíróknak - Videó

Videók