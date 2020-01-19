Meglepetésre kikapott a Leicester City
A tabellán harmadik helyen álló Leicester 1-0-s vezetés után kapott ki a Burnley otthonában.
A harmadik helyen álló Leicester City 1-0-s előnyről kikapott az előzőleg 14. Burnley otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 23. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
Premier League, 23. forduló:
Burnley-Leicester City 2-1 (0-1)
később:
FC Liverpool-Manchester United 17.30
szombaton játszották:
Newcastle United-Chelsea 1-0 (0-0)
Manchester City-Crystal Palace 2-2 (0-1)
Arsenal-Sheffield United 1-1 (1-0)
Brighton-Aston Villa 1-1 (1-0)
Norwich City-Bournemouth 1-0 (1-0)
Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 (2-0)
West Ham United-Everton 1-1 (1-1)
Watford-Tottenham Hotspur 0-0
