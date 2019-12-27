Meglepetés Wolverhamptonban! Kikapott a Manchester City
A címvédő Manchester City 3-2-re kikapott a Wolverhampton Wanderers otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 19. fordulójának pénteki zárómérkőzésén.
A 12. perctől emberhátrányban játszó vendégek Raheem Sterling duplájával a 82. percig 2-1-re vezettek, ám a házigazda fordítani tudott.
Premier League, 19. forduló:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City 3-2 (0-1)
csütörtökön játszották:
Leicester City-Liverpool 0-4 (0-1)
Manchester United-Newcastle United 4-1 (3-1)
Everton-Burnley 1-0 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Norwich City 1-0 (0-0)
Bournemouth-Arsenal 1-1 (1-0)
Chelsea-Southampton 0-2 (0-1)
Crystal Palace-West Ham United 2-1 (0-0)
Sheffield United-Watford 1-1 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Brighton 2-1 (0-1)
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 18 46-14 52 pont
2. Leicester City 19 41-18 39
3. Manchester City 19 52-23 38
4. Chelsea 19 33-27 32
5. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 29-24 30
6. Tottenham Hotspur 19 34-27 29
7. Sheffield United 19 23-17 29
8. Manchester United 19 30-23 28
9. Crystal Palace 19 17-21 26
10. Newcastle United 19 19-28 25
11. Arsenal 19 25-28 24
12. Burnley 19 23-30 24
13. Everton 19 21-29 22
14. Southampton 19 23-37 21
15. Brighton 19 22-28 20
16. Bournemouth 19 20-26 20
17. West Ham United 18 20-30 19
18. Aston Villa 19 25-33 18
19. Watford 19 12-33 13
20. Norwich City 19 19-38 12
A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott Liverpool-West Ham United mérkőzést később játsszák.
Borítókép: Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images
