Már nincs nyeretlen csapat a Premier League-ben
Utolsóként a mezőnyben a Watford is megszerezte első győzelmét az angol labdarúgó-bajnokságban: a 12. forduló pénteki nyitómérkőzésén a Norwich City otthonában aratott kétgólos sikert.
A Watford első diadalával elmozdult a sereghajtó pozícióból, ahova így éppen legyőzött ellenfele került.
Premier League, 12. forduló:
Norwich City-Watford 0-2 (0-1)
szombat:
Chelsea-Crystal Palace 13.30
Burnley-West Ham United 16.00
Newcastle United-Bournemouth 16.00
Southampton-Everton 16.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Sheffield United 16.00
Leicester City-Arsenal 18.30
vasárnap:
Manchester United-Brighton 15.00
Wolverhampton-Aston Villa 15.00
FC Liverpool-Manchester City 17.30
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 11 25- 9 31 pont
2. Manchester City 11 34-10 25
3. Leicester City 11 27- 8 23
4. Chelsea 11 25-17 23
5. Arsenal 11 16-15 17
6. Sheffield United 11 12- 8 16
7. Bournemouth 11 14-13 16
8. Brighton 11 14-14 15
9. Crystal Palace 11 10-14 15
10. Manchester United 11 13-11 13
11. Tottenham Hotspur 11 17-16 13
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 14-14 13
13. West Ham United 11 14-17 13
14. Burnley 11 14-18 12
15. Newcastle 11 9-17 12
16. Aston Villa 11 16-18 11
17. Everton 11 11-17 11
18. Watford 12 8-23 8
19. Southampton 11 10-27 8
20. Norwich City 12 11-28 7
Cimkék: foci, labdarúgás, premier-league, angol-foci, watford