Magabiztos liverpooli győzelem az Arsenal ellen
Noha az Arsenal szerzett vezetést, a házigazda és címvédő Liverpool fordított és begyűjtötte a három pontot az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság harmadik fordulójának utolsó mérkőzésén.
Premier League, 3. forduló:
FC Liverpool-Arsenal 3-1 (2-1)
korábban:
Fulham-Aston Villa 0-3 (0-2)
szombaton játszották:
Burnley-Southampton 0-1 (0-1)
West Bromwich Albion-Chelsea 3-3 (3-0)
Crystal Palace-Everton 1-2 (1-2)
Brighton-Manchester United 2-3 (1-1)
vasárnap játszották:
Manchester City-Leicester City 2-5 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Newcastle United 1-0 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Leeds United 0-1 (0-0)
West Ham United-Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 (1-0)
A tabella:
1. Leicester City 3 12-4 9 pont
2. Liverpool 3 9-4 9
3. Everton 3 8-3 9
4. Aston Villa 2 4-0 6
5. Arsenal 3 6-4 6
6. Crystal Palace 3 5-3 6
7. Leeds United 3 8-7 6
8. Tottenham Hotspur 3 6-4 4
9. Chelsea 3 6-6 4
10. Newcastle United 3 3-4 4
11. West Ham 3 5-4 3
12. Brighton and Hove Albion 3 6-6 3
13. Manchester City 2 5-6 3
14. Manchester United 2 4-5 3
15. Southampton 3 3-6 3
16. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 3-7 3
17. West Bromwich 3 5-11 1
18. Burnley 2 2-5 0
19. Sheffield United 3 0-4 0
20. Fulham 3 3-10 0
Címkék: labdarúgás, angol-foci, premier-league, arsenal, liverpool, angol-labdarúgás