A címvédő Liverpool a sereghajtó Sheffield United vendégeként zárta le rossz sorozatát az angol labdarúgó-bajnokságban, melynek 26. fordulójának vasárnapi esti mérkőzésén 2-0-ra győzött.

Jürgen Klopp együttese négy vesztes meccs után tudott újra győzni.

