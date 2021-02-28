Klopp gárdája kilábal a gödörből?
A címvédő Liverpool a sereghajtó Sheffield United vendégeként zárta le rossz sorozatát az angol labdarúgó-bajnokságban, melynek 26. fordulójának vasárnapi esti mérkőzésén 2-0-ra győzött.
Jürgen Klopp együttese négy vesztes meccs után tudott újra győzni.
Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool 0-2 Extended Highlights & All Goals 2021 HD
Premier League, 26. forduló:
Sheffield United-FC Liverpool 0-2 (0-0)
korábban:
Chelsea-Manchester United 0-0
Tottenham Hotspur-Burnley 4-0 (3-0)
Crystal Palace-Fulham 0-0
Leicester City-Arsenal 1-3 (1-2)
szombaton játszották:
Newcastle United-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 (0-0)
Leeds United-Aston Villa 0-1 (0-1)
West Bromwich Albion-Brighton 1-0 (1-0)
Manchester City-West Ham United 2-1 (1-1)
hétfőn játsszák:
Everton-Southampton 21.00
Az állás:
1. Manchester City 26 52-16 62 pont
2. Manchester United 26 53-32 50
3. Leicester City 26 45-30 49
4. West Ham United 26 40-31 45
5. Chelsea 26 41-25 44
6. Liverpool 26 47-34 43
7. Everton 24 37-33 40
8. Tottenham Hotspur 25 41-27 39
9. Aston Villa 24 38-26 39
10. Arsenal 26 34-27 37
11. Leeds United 26 43-44 35
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 27-33 34
13. Crystal Palace 26 29-43 33
14. Southampton 25 31-43 30
15. Burnley 26 18-34 28
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26 26-33 26
17. Newcastle United 26 27-44 26
18. Fulham 26 21-32 23
19. West Bromwich 26 20-55 17
20. Sheffield United 26 15-43 11
Borítókép: Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images
