Kiütötte a Tottenham az Evertont
A Tottenham Hotspur hazai pályán kiütéses, ötgólos győzelmet aratott az Everton felett az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 28. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
A liverpooliak legutóbbi 18 bajnokijukból a 14.-et veszítették el, ez idő alatt - október 17. óta - mindössze kétszer nyertek.
Premier League, 28. forduló:
Tottenham Hotspur-Everton 5-0 (3-0)
vasárnap játszották:
Manchester City-Manchester United 4-1 (2-1)
Watford-Arsenal 2-3 (1-2)
szombaton játszották:
Liverpool FC-West Ham United 1-0 (1-0)
Burnley-Chelsea 0-4 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Southampton 4-0 (2-0)
Newcastle United-Brighton 2-1 (2-0)
Norwich City-Brentford 1-3 (0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-2)
Leicester City-Leeds United 1-0 (0-0)
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 28 68-18 69 pont
2. Liverpool FC 27 71-20 63
3. Chelsea 26 53-18 53
4. Arsenal 25 41-29 48
5. Manchester United 28 45-38 47
6. West Ham United 28 46-35 45
7. Tottenham Hotspur 26 40-32 45
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 24-23 40
9. Southampton 27 34-41 35
10. Crystal Palace 28 39-38 33
11. Aston Villa 26 37-37 33
12. Leicester City 25 40-43 33
13. Brighton 27 26-32 33
14. Newcastle United 26 30-46 28
15. Brentford 28 30-45 27
16. Leeds United 27 29-61 23
17. Everton 25 28-46 22
18. Burnley 26 22-36 21
19. Watford 27 27-50 19
20. Norwich City 27 16-58 17
