Hazai pályán győzött az Arsenal
Az Arsenal 3-1-re nyert a vendég Aston Villa ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság kilencedik fordulójának pénteki nyitómérkőzésén, így már hat meccs óta veretlen.
Premier League, 9. forduló:
Arsenal-Aston Villa 3-1 (2-0)
szombaton játsszák:
Chelsea-Norwich City 13.30
Crystal Palace-Newcastle United 16.00
Everton-Watford 16.00
Leeds United-Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.00
Southampton-Burnley 16.00
Brighton-Manchester City 18.30
vasárnap játsszák:
Brentford-Leicester City 15.00
West Ham United-Tottenham Hotspur 15.00
Manchester United-FC Liverpool 17.30
A tabella:
1. Chelsea 8 16- 3 19 pont
2. Liverpool 8 22- 6 18
3. Manchester City 8 16- 3 17
4. Brighton 8 8- 5 15
5. Tottenham Hotspur 8 9-12 15
6. Manchester United 8 16-10 14
7. West Ham United 8 15-10 14
8. Everton 8 13- 9 14
9. Arsenal 9 10-13 14
10. Brentford 8 10- 7 12
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 8- 8 12
12. Leicester City 8 13-14 11
13. Aston Villa 9 13-15 10
14. Crystal Palace 8 10-13 8
15. Southampton 8 6-10 7
16. Watford 8 7-15 7
17. Leeds United 8 7-15 6
18. Burnley 8 5-13 3
19. Newcastle United 8 10-19 3
20. Norwich City 8 2-16 2
