Három vereség után három pont az Aston Villának
Az Aston Villa kétgólos győzelmet aratott a vendég Newcastle United felett az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
A birminghami együttes három vereség után gyűjtötte be ismét a három pontot.
Premier League, 13. forduló:
Aston Villa-Newcastle United 2-0 (2-0)
vasárnap játszották:
Sheffield United-Manchester United 3-3 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:
Manchester City-Chelsea 2-1 (2-1)
Arsenal-Southampton 2-2 (1-1)
Bournemouth-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (0-2)
Brighton-Leicester City 0-2 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-FC Liverpool 1-2 (0-0)
Everton-Norwich City 0-2 (0-0)
Watford-Burnley 0-3 (0-0)
West Ham United-Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 (0-2)
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 13 30-11 37 pont
2. Leicester City 13 31- 8 29
3. Manchester City 13 37-14 28
4. Chelsea 13 28-19 26
5. Wolverhampton Wanderes 13 18-16 19
6. Sheffield United 13 16-12 18
7. Burnley 13 20-18 18
8. Arsenal 13 18-19 18
9. Manchester United 13 19-15 17
10. Tottenham Hotspur 13 21-19 17
11. Bournemouth 13 16-17 16
12. Brighton 13 15-19 15
13. Crystal Palace 13 11-18 15
14. Newcastle United 13 11-20 15
15. Aston Villa 13 19-20 14
16. Everton 13 13-20 14
17. West Ham United 13 16-23 13
18. Norwich City 13 13-28 10
19. Southampton 13 13-31 9
20. Watford 13 8-26 8
