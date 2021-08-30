Greenwood góljával győzött a Manchester United
A Manchester United 1-0-ra győzött Wolverhamptonban a labdarúgó Premier League harmadik fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
A találkozó egyetlen gólját Mason Greenwood szerezte, a hazaiak továbbra is pont nélkül állnak a tabellán.
A Manchester United megjavította a ligarekordot azzal, hogy sorozatban 28. idegenbeli meccsén maradt veretlen. Ezek közül 18-at megnyert, tízszer pedig döntetlent ért el. Az MU az Arsenal csúcsát döntötte meg, amely 2003 áprilisa és 2004 szeptembere között 27 veretlen meccset produkált az élvonalban.
Premier League, 3. forduló:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester United 0-1 (0-0)
korábban:
Tottenham Hotspur-Watford 1-0 (1-0)
Burnley-Leeds United 1-1 (0-0)
szombaton játszották:
FC Liverpool-Chelsea 1-1 (1-1)
Aston Villa-Brentford 1-1 (1-1)
Brighton-Everton 0-2 (0-1)
Newcastle United-Southampton 2-2 (0-0)
Norwich City-Leicester City 1-2 (1-1)
West Ham United-Crystal Palace 2-2 (1-0)
Manchester City-Arsenal 5-0 (3-0)
A tabella:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 3 3- 0 9 pont
2. West Ham United 3 10- 5 7
3. Manchester United 2 7- 2 7
4. Liverpool FC 3 6- 1 7
Chelsea 3 6- 1 7
5. Everton 3 7- 3 7
6. Manchester City 3 10- 1 6
7. Brighton 3 4- 3 6
8. Leicester City 3 4- 5 6
9. Brentford 3 3- 1 5
11. Aston Villa 3 5- 4 4
12. Watford 3 3- 5 3
13. Southampton 3 4- 6 2
14. Crystal Palace 3 2- 5 2
15. Leeds United 3 4- 8 2
16. Burnley 3 2- 5 1
17. Newcastle United 3 4- 8 1
18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 0- 3 0
19. Norwich City 3 1-10 0
20. Arsenal 3 0- 9 0
