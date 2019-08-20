Döntetlent játszott a Manchester United
A Manchester United 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a Wolverhampton Wanderers vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság második fordulójának hétfői zárómérkőzésén.
A Vörös Ördögök az első félidőben Anthony Martial találatával szereztek vezetést, a hazaiak Ruben Neves révén egyenlítettek a szünet után. A Unitednek lehetősége volt tizenegyesből megszerezni a három pontot, ám Paul Pogba nem tudta értékesíteni az általa kiharcolt büntetőt.
Paul Pogba kimaradt büntetője két pontba fájt a Manchester Unitednek.
Premier League, 2. forduló:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester United 1-1 (0-1)
vasárnap játszották:
Chelsea-Leicester City 1-1 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)
szombaton játszották:
Manchester City-Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (2-1)
Aston Villa-AFC Bournemouth 1-2 (0-2)
Brighton-West Ham United 1-1 (0-0)
Everton-Watford 1-0 (1-0)
Norwich City-Newcastle United 3-1 (1-0)
Southampton-FC Liverpool 1-2 (0-1)
Arsenal-Burnley 2-1 (1-1)
Az állás:
1. Liverpool 2 6-2 6 pont
2. Arsenal 2 3-1 6
3. Manchester City 2 7-2 4
4. Manchester United 2 5-1 4
5. Brighton 2 4-1 4
6. Tottenham Hotspur 2 5-3 4
7. Bournemouth 2 3-2 4
8. Sheffield United 2 2-1 4
9. Everton 2 1-0 4
10. Burnley 2 4-2 3
11. Norwich City 2 4-5 3
12. Leicester City 2 1-1 2
és Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 1-1 2
14. Crystal Palace 2 0-1 1
15. Chelsea 2 1-5 1
16. West Ham United 2 1-6 1
17. Aston Villa 2 2-5 0
18. Newcastle United 2 1-4 0
19. Southampton 2 1-5 0
20. Watford 2 0-4 0
