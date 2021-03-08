Bale és Kane is duplázni tudott
A Tottenham Hotspur 4-1-re nyert a vendég Crystal Palace ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 27. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján, s ezzel feljött a hatodik helyre a tabellán.
A hazaiak első két gólját Harry Kane készítette elő és Gareth Bale szerezte, majd Kane maga is kétszer eredményes volt.
Premier League, 27. forduló:
Tottenham Hotspur-Crystal Palace 4-1 (1-1)
korábban:
Manchester City-Manchester United 0-2 (0-1)
West Bromwich Albion-Newcastle United 0-0
FC Liverpool-Fulham 0-1 (0-1)
szombaton játszották:
Brighton-Leicester City 1-2 (1-0)
Aston Villa-Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0
Sheffield United-Southampton 0-2 (0-1)
Burnley FC-Arsenal 1-1 (1-1)
hétfőn játsszák:
Chelsea-Everton 19.00
West Ham United-Leeds United 21.00
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 28 56-19 65 pont
2. Manchester United 28 55-32 54
3. Leicester City 28 48-32 53
4. Chelsea 27 42-25 47
5. Everton 26 39-33 46
6. Tottenham Hotspur 27 46-28 45
7. West Ham United 26 40-31 45
7. Liverpool 28 47-36 43
9. Aston Villa 26 38-27 40
10. Arsenal 27 35-28 38
11. Leeds United 26 43-44 35
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 28-37 35
13. Crystal Palace 28 30-47 34
14. Southampton 27 33-44 33
15. Burnley 28 20-36 30
16. Newcastle United 27 27-44 27
17. Brighton 27 27-35 26
18. Fulham 28 22-33 26
19. West Bromwich Albion 28 20-56 18
20. Sheffield United 28 16-45 14
