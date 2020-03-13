Megfertőződött az újfajta koronavírussal (SARS-CoV-2) az Arsenal vezetőedzője - közölte az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság élvonalában szereplő londoni klub, hozzátéve, hogy Mikel Arteta már karanténba is került. Ez az első ismert koronavírusos fertőzés a Premier League-ben.

Az Arsenal csütörtök este bejelentette továbbá, hogy az egyesület első csapata játékosainak, több alkalmazottjának, az edzői stáb tagjainak is izolálniuk kell magukat.

A közleményben idézték Mikel Artetát, aki sajnálatának adott hangot. Mint írta, nem érezte jól magát, ezért végeztette el a koronavírus-tesztet, amely pozitív lett.

"Amint lehet, visszatérek a munkába" - tette hozzá.



Az egyelőre bizonytalan, hogy az Arsenal vezetőedzőjének megbetegedése milyen következményekkel lesz a Premier League-re, amelynek vezetői pénteken rendkívüli tanácskozást tartanak. A londoni klub legalább 14 napig - a vírus lappangási idejéig - nem játszhat mérkőzést. Az Arsenal szombaton a Brighton ellen lépett volna pályára idegenben.

Az edzőközpontot is lezárták.

19.6k Likes, 949 Comments - Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Instagram: "Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive..."