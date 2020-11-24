A Wolverhampton nem bírt vendégével
A Wolverhampton 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a vendég Southamptonnal az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság kilencedik fordulójának hétfői zárómérkőzésén.
Premier League, 9. forduló:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Southampton 1-1 (0-0)
korábban:
Burnley-Crystal Palace 1-0 (1-0)
vasárnap játszották:
Liverpool-Leicester City 3-0 (2-0)
Leeds United-Arsenal 0-0
Sheffield United-West Ham United 0-1 (0-0)
Fulham-Everton 2-3 (1-3)
szombaton játszották:
Manchester United-West Bromwich Albion 1-0 (0-0)
Newcastle United-Chelsea 0-2 (0-1)
Aston Villa-Brighton 1-2 (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester City 2-0 (1-0)
A tabella:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 9 21- 9 20 pont
2. Liverpool 9 21-16 20
3. Chelsea 9 22-10 18
4. Leicester City 9 18-12 18
5. Southampton 9 17-13 17
6. Everton 9 19-16 16
7. Aston Villa 8 19-11 15
8. West Ham 9 15-10 14
9. Wolverhampton 9 9-10 14
10. Manchester United 8 13-14 13
11. Crystal Palace 9 12-13 13
12. Arsenal 9 9-10 13
13. Manchester City 8 10-11 12
14. Leeds United 9 14-17 11
15. Newcastle United 9 10-15 11
16. Brighton 9 13-15 9
17. Burnley 8 4-12 5
18. Fulham 9 9-18 4
19. West Bromwich 9 6-18 3
20. Sheffield United 9 4-15 1
