A címvédőként harmadik Manchester City hazai pályán legyőzte a második Leicester Cityt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójának szombati rangadóján.

A Manchester City sikerével egy pontra megközelítette ellenfelét, ugyanakkor az éllovas Liverpoollal szemben így is 11 pont a hátránya.



A Leicester - minden versenysorozatot figyelembe véve - október 5-e után kapott ki újra.



Riyad Mahrez az 500. Premier League gólját szerezte

