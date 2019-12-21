NEMZETKÖZI FOCI
Angol foci

A Manchester City nyerte az ezüstrangadót

A Leicester 2 és fél hónap után kapott ki újra.

2019-12-21 22:31:02
Szerkesztő: Sávoly Boglárka Luca

A címvédőként harmadik Manchester City hazai pályán legyőzte a második Leicester Cityt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójának szombati rangadóján.

A Manchester City sikerével egy pontra megközelítette ellenfelét, ugyanakkor az éllovas Liverpoollal szemben így is 11 pont a hátránya.

A Leicester - minden versenysorozatot figyelembe véve - október 5-e után kapott ki újra.

Riyad Mahrez az 500. Premier League gólját szerezte

 

 

Premier League, 18. forduló:
Manchester City-Leicester City 3-1 (2-1)
korábban:
Aston Villa-Southampton 1-3 (0-2)
Bournemouth-Burnley 0-1 (0-0)
Brighton-Sheffield United 0-1 (0-1)
Newcastle United-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)
Norwich City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (1-0)
Everton-Arsenal 0-0

vasárnap játsszák:
Watford-Manchester United 15.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea 17.30

A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 17 42-14 49 pont
2. Leicester City 18 41-14 39
3. Manchester City 18 50-20 38
4. Chelsea 17 31-25 29
5. Sheffield United 18 22-16 28
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 26-22 27
7. Tottenham Hotspur 17 32-24 26
8. Manchester United 17 26-20 25
9. Newcastle United 18 18-24 25
10. Burnley 18 23-29 24
11. Arsenal 18 24-27 23
12. Crystal Palace 18 15-20 23
13. Brighton and Hove Albion 18 21-26 20
14. Bournemouth 18 19-25 19
15. Everton 18 20-29 19
16. West Ham 17 19-28 19
17. Southampton 18 21-37 18
18. Aston Villa 18 24-33 15
19. Norwich City 18 19-37 12
20. Watford 17 9-32 9

Borítókép: Michael Regan/Getty Images

