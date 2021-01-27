A Manchester City már az első félidőben eldöntötte a mérkőzést
Az Arsenal a Southampton, a Manchester City pedig a West Bromwich Albion vendégeként győzött magabiztosan kedden este az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 20. fordulójában.
Az Arsenal rögtön a meccs elején hátrányba került, de még az első félidőben fordított és végül két góllal győzött, míg a Manchester City már az első játékrészben eldöntötte mérkőzését, négy gólt rúgott, és végül öttel nyert.
HIGHLIGHTS | Southampton vs Arsenal (1-3) | Pepe, Saka & Lacazette fire us to victory
We came from behind to claim all three points on the road and make it six games without defeat in the Premier League.The forward line was in excellent form a...
A manchesteri együttes sikerével a tabella élére ugrott.
HIGHLIGHTS | WEST BROM 0-5 CITY | CANCELO, GUNDOGAN, MAHREZ & STERLING GOALS
Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League after goals from Gundogan, Cancelo, Mahrez and Sterling sealed a dominant display away at The Hawt...
Premier League, 20. forduló:
Southampton-Arsenal 1-3 (1-2)
West Bromwich Albion-Manchester City 0-5 (0-4)
Crystal Palace-West Ham United 2-3 (1-2)
Newcastle United-Leeds United 1-2 (0-1)
szerdán játsszák:
Burnley-Aston Villa 19.00
Chelsea-Wolverhampton Wanderers 19.00
Brighton-Fulham 20.30
Everton-Leicester City 21.15
Manchester United-Sheffield United 21.15
csütörtökön játsszák:
Tottenham Hotspur-FC Liverpool 21.00
Az élcsoport:
1. Manchester City 19 36-13 41 pont
2. Manchester United 19 36-25 40
3. Leicester City 19 35-21 38
4. Liverpool 19 37-22 34
5. West Ham 20 29-24 34
6. Tottenham Hotspur 18 33-17 33
7. Everton 17 28-21 32
8. Arsenal 20 26-20 30
Borítókép: Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images