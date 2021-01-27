Az Arsenal a Southampton, a Manchester City pedig a West Bromwich Albion vendégeként győzött magabiztosan kedden este az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 20. fordulójában.

Az Arsenal rögtön a meccs elején hátrányba került, de még az első félidőben fordított és végül két góllal győzött, míg a Manchester City már az első játékrészben eldöntötte mérkőzését, négy gólt rúgott, és végül öttel nyert.

