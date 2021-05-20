A Liverpool ismét BL-t érő helyre került
A Liverpool és a West Ham United is vendégként nyert az angol labdarúgó Premier League 37. fordulójának szerdai játéknapján.
A Liverpool a Burnley otthonában győzött 3-0-ra - és ezzel Bajnokok Ligája-részvételt érő helyre lépett -, míg a WHU a West Bromwich Albion ellen fordított, és úgy nyert 3-1-re, hogy a 81. percben még 1-1 volt az állás.
Premier League, 37. forduló:
Burnley-Liverpool FC 0-3 (0-1)
West Bromwich Albion-West Ham United 1-3 (1-1)
Crystal Palace-Arsenal 1-3 (0-1)
Everton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (0-0)
Newcastle United-Sheffield United 1-0 (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa 1-2 (1-2)
kedden játszották:
Chelsea-Leicester City 2-1 (0-0)
Brighton-Manchester City 3-2 (0-1)
Manchester United-Fulham 1-1 (1-0)
Southampton-Leeds United 0-2 (0-0)
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 37 78-32 83 pont - már bajnok
2. Manchester United 37 71-43 71
3. Chelsea 37 57-34 67
4. Liverpool FC 37 66-42 66
5. Leicester City 37 66-46 66
6. West Ham United 37 59-47 62
7. Tottenham Hotspur 37 64-43 59
8. Everton 37 47-43 59
9. Arsenal 37 53-39 58
10. Leeds United 37 59-53 56
11. Aston Villa 37 53-45 52
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 35-50 45
13. Crystal Palace 37 41-64 44
14. Southampton 37 47-65 43
15. Newcastle United 37 44-62 42
16. Brighton & Hove Albion 37 40-44 41
17. Burnley 37 33-54 39
18. Fulham 37 27-51 28 - már kiesett
19. West Bromwich Albion 37 34-73 26 - már kieset
20. Sheffield United 37 19-63 20 - már kiesett
