A Liverpool átgázolt a Wolverhamptonon

Jürgen Klopp együttese ezzel beérte a Tottenhamet a tabellán.

2020-12-07 07:33:02
Szerkesztő: MTI, Kis Ádám

A címvédő Liverpool simán, 4-0-ra verte a vendég Wolverhamptont az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 11. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.

Jürgen Klopp együttese ezzel az éllovas Tottenhamhez hasonlóan 24 ponttal áll a második helyen.

Összefoglaló:

Premier League, 11. forduló:

FC Liverpool-Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 (1-0)
korábban:
Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal 2-0 (2-0)
Sheffield United-Leicester City 1-2 (1-1)
West Bromwich Albion-Crystal Palace 1-5 (1-1)
szombaton játszották:
Chelsea-Leeds United 3-1 (1-1)
West Ham United-Manchester United 1-3 (1-0)
Manchester City-Fulham 2-0 (2-0)
Burnley-Everton 1-1 (1-1)
hétfőn játsszák:
Brighton-Southampton 21.00

1. Tottenham Hotspur 11 23- 9 24 pont
2. Liverpool 11 26-17 24
3. Chelsea 11 25-11 22
4. Leicester City 11 21-15 21
5. Manchester United 10 19-17 19
6. Manchester City 10 17-11 18
7. West Ham 11 18-14 17
8. Southampton 10 19-16 17
9. Everton 11 20-18 17
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 11:15 17
11. Crystal Palace 11 17-16 16
12. Aston Villa 9 20-13 15
13. Newcastle United 10 12-15 14
14. Leeds United 11 16-20 14
15. Arsenal 11 10-14 13
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 14-16 10
17. Fulham 11 11-21 7
18. Burnley 10 5-18 6
19. West Bromwich 11 8-23 6
20. Sheffield United 11 5-18 1

Kép: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

