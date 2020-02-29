A legutolsótól kapott ki a Leicester City
A harmadik helyen álló Leicester City egygólos vereséget szenvedett a sereghajtó Norwich City vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 28. fordulójának pénteki nyitómérkőzésén.
A Leicester City komoly hullámvölgybe került, ugyanis sorozatban negyedszer maradt nyeretlen a Premier League-ben, míg a Norwich City négy nyeretlen bajnoki után gyűjtötte be ismét a három pontot.
Premier League, 28. forduló:
Norwich City-Leicester City 1-0 (0-0)
szombat:
Brighton-Crystal Palace 13.30
Bournemouth-Chelsea 16.00
Newcastle United-Burnley 16.00
West Ham United-Southampton 16.00
Watford-FC Liverpool 18.30
vasárnap:
Everton-Manchester United 15.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00
Az Aston Villa-Sheffield United és a Manchester City-Arsenal mérkőzéseket a vasárnapi Ligakupa-döntő miatt elhalasztották.
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 27 64-17 79 pont
2. Manchester City 27 68-29 57
3. Leicester City 28 54-28 50
4. Chelsea 27 45-37 44
5. Manchester United 27 41-29 41
6. Tottenham Hotspur 27 44-36 40
7. Sheffield United 27 29-25 40
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 38-32 39
9. Arsenal 27 39-36 37
10. Burnley 27 33-39 37
11. Everton 27 36-41 36
12. Southampton 27 34-48 34
13. Crystal Palace 27 24-32 33
14. Newcastle United 27 24-41 31
15. Brighton 27 32-39 28
16. Bournemouth 27 26-43 26
17. Aston Villa 27 34-52 25
18. West Ham United 27 32-48 24
19. Watford 27 24-43 24
20. Norwich City 28 25-51 21
Címkék: leicester-city, premier-league, norwich-city, angol-foci