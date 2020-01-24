A farkasok otthonából is három ponttal távoztak a vörösök
A veretlenül listavezető FC Liverpool 2-1-re nyert a Wolverhampton Wanderers vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 24. fordulójának csütörtök esti zárómérkőzésén.
A Bajnokok Ligájában címvédő Vörösök sorozatban 14. bajnoki mérkőzésükön győztek, előnyük pedig változatlanul 16 pont a címvédő és második Manchester Cityvel szemben, amelynél egy meccsel kevesebbet játszottak.
Premier League, 24. forduló:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-FC Liverpool 1-2 (0-1)
szerdán játszották:
Manchester United-Burnley 0-2 (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Norwich City 2-1 (1-0)
Leicester City-West Ham United 4-1 (2-0)
kedden játszották:
Chelsea-Arsenal 2-2 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Manchester City 0-1 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Watford 2-1 (0-1)
Bournemouth-Brighton 3-1 (2-0)
Crystal Palace-Southampton 0-2 (0-1)
Everton-Newcastle United 2-2 (1-0)
Az állás:
1. FC Liverpool 23 54-15 67 pont
2. Manchester City 24 65-27 51
3. Leicester City 24 52-24 48
4. Chelsea 24 41-32 40
5. Manchester United 24 36-29 34
6. Tottenham Hotspur 24 38-32 34
7. Wolverhampton 24 35-32 34
8. Sheffield United 24 25-23 33
9. Southampton 24 31-42 31
10. Arsenal 24 32-34 30
11. Crystal Palace 24 22-28 30
12. Everton 24 28-35 30
13. Burnley 24 28-38 30
14. Newcastle United 24 24-36 30
15. Brighton 24 27-34 25
16. Aston Villa 24 31-45 25
17. West Ham United 23 27-38 23
18. Bournemouth 24 23-37 23
19. Watford 24 21-36 23
20. Norwich City 24 24-47 17
A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott West Ham United-Liverpool mérkőzést jövő szerdán rendezik.
Borítókép: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
