Gazdátlan lett a bajnoki cím – Oliveira nem tudta hozni a súlyt
Gazdátlan lett a UFC könnyűsúlyú bajnoki címe a szombati UFC 274 előtt, miután Charles Oliveira nem tudta hozni a kötelező súlyt.
VIDEO: Charles Oliveira weighs in at 155.5 lbs on his second attempt one hour after missing on his first attempt at 155.5 lbs.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 6, 2022
Lightweight title will be vacated. Fight is still on and only Gaethje will be eligible to win it. If Oliveira wins, belt remains vacant. pic.twitter.com/zbuVhQbOFl
Charles Oliveira looked surprised when his weight was read at 156 and then 155.5 pounds while weighing in for #UFC274— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 6, 2022
He will have an extra hour to make championship weight of 155 pounds. pic.twitter.com/13oQhfzM9b
Pedig kapott egy órát arra, hogy valahogy azt a fél fontot kiizzadja magából, de amikor másodjára is mérlegre állt sem változott a helyzet. 155,5 fontot mutatott a mérleg. Oliveira tehát másodjára sem tudott bemérni. A főmérkőzés meglesz tartva, ahol Justin Gaethje ellen fog megküzdeni, de ha nyer is, nem kaphatja meg az övet. Gaethje pedig könnyűsúlyú bajnok lesz, ha megnyeri a meccset.
Címkék: ufc, mma, charles-oliveira, justin-gaethje