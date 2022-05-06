KÜZDŐSPORTOK
Friss hírek

Gazdátlan lett a bajnoki cím – Oliveira nem tudta hozni a súlyt

Óriási blama a mérlegelésen, miután a bajnok nem tudta hozni a súlyt.

2022-05-06 21:15:11
Szerkesztő: Nagy Gyula

Gazdátlan lett a UFC könnyűsúlyú bajnoki címe a szombati UFC 274 előtt, miután Charles Oliveira nem tudta hozni a kötelező súlyt.

Pedig kapott egy órát arra, hogy valahogy azt a fél fontot kiizzadja magából, de amikor másodjára is mérlegre állt sem változott a helyzet. 155,5 fontot mutatott a mérleg. Oliveira tehát másodjára sem tudott bemérni. A főmérkőzés meglesz tartva, ahol Justin Gaethje ellen fog megküzdeni, de ha nyer is, nem kaphatja meg az övet. Gaethje pedig könnyűsúlyú bajnok lesz, ha megnyeri a meccset.

Borítókép: Twitter

