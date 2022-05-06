Gazdátlan lett a UFC könnyűsúlyú bajnoki címe a szombati UFC 274 előtt, miután Charles Oliveira nem tudta hozni a kötelező súlyt.

VIDEO: Charles Oliveira weighs in at 155.5 lbs on his second attempt one hour after missing on his first attempt at 155.5 lbs.



Lightweight title will be vacated. Fight is still on and only Gaethje will be eligible to win it. If Oliveira wins, belt remains vacant. pic.twitter.com/zbuVhQbOFl