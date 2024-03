Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles: 1-3

Detroit Tigers vs Philadelphia Phillies: 4-2

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox: 5-3

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins: 6-6 (tie)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Tampa Bay Rays: 12-8

Bryan Reynolds hits it OVER the left field bleachers with this blast. pic.twitter.com/95HNxgveMv — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2024

St. Louis Cardinals vs New York Mets: 3-2

Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros: 8-10

Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox: 10-6

Kansas City Royals vs Oakland Athletics: 5-4

San Francisco Giants vs Texas Rangers: 11-5

Colorado Rockies vs Seattle Mariners: 10-9

You're a defensive wizard, Harry. @Mariners No. 2 prospect Harry Ford throws out two runners in one inning. pic.twitter.com/L7chEj8brK — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2024

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: 4-3

Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/Pk4QUkMtxZ — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2024

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Angels: 3-5

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: 8-4

Cincinnati Reds vs Arizona Diamondbacks: 8-12

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians: 6-4

Tyler Glasnow strikes out five in his second #SpringTraining start. pic.twitter.com/zaXQnL8oYo — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2024

