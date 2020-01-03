A Miami Heat hazai pályán 84-76-re nyert a címvédő Toronto Raptors ellen az észak-amerikai kosárlabdaliga (NBA) csütörtöki játéknapján.

The Heat defeated the Raptors, 84-76. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Tyler Herro added 13 points and 4 rebounds in the victory. Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Lowry tallied 15 points and 8 assists in the losing effort.