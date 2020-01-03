Legyőzték a címvédőt
A Miami Heat hazai pályán 84-76-re nyert a címvédő Toronto Raptors ellen az észak-amerikai kosárlabdaliga (NBA) csütörtöki játéknapján.
Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors | January 2, 2019
The Heat defeated the Raptors, 84-76. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Tyler Herro added 13 points and 4 rebounds in the victory. Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Lowry tallied 15 points and 8 assists in the losing effort.
Eredmények:
Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors 84-76
Cleveland Cavaliers-Charlotte Hornets 108-109
Indiana Pacers-Denver Nuggets 116-124
Chicago Bulls-Utah Jazz 98-102
Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors 99-84
Dallas Mavericks-Brooklyn Nets 123-111
San Antonio Spurs-Oklahoma City Thunder 103-109
Sacramento Kings-Memphis Grizzlies 128-123
Los Angeles Clippers-Detroit Pistons 126-112
