Hét pontos győzelem a rangadón

A Philadelphia rangadót nyert a Clippers ellen.

2020-02-12 07:23:01
Szerkesztő: MTI, Nagy Gyula

A Philadelphia 76ers 110-103-ra nyert a vendég Los Angeles Clippers ellen az észak-amerikai kosárlabdaliga (NBA) keddi játéknapján.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers | February 11, 2020

The 76ers defeated the Clippers, 110-103. Ben Simmons recorded his second straight triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Joel Embiid adde...


Eredmények:
Philadelphia 76ers-Los Angeles Clippers 110-103
Washington Wizards-Chicago Bulls 126-114
New Orleans Pelicans-Portland Trail Blazers 138-117
Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs 106-114

Borítókép: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

