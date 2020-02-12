Hét pontos győzelem a rangadón
A Philadelphia rangadót nyert a Clippers ellen.
A Philadelphia 76ers 110-103-ra nyert a vendég Los Angeles Clippers ellen az észak-amerikai kosárlabdaliga (NBA) keddi játéknapján.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers | February 11, 2020
The 76ers defeated the Clippers, 110-103. Ben Simmons recorded his second straight triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Joel Embiid adde...
Eredmények:
Philadelphia 76ers-Los Angeles Clippers 110-103
Washington Wizards-Chicago Bulls 126-114
New Orleans Pelicans-Portland Trail Blazers 138-117
Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs 106-114
Borítókép: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images
Címkék: nba, nba-eredmények, philadelphia-76ers, los-angeles-clippers